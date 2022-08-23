Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic Twitter post. Is it a reference to the rising 'Boycott' culture?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic Twitter post

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a cryptic post. The Bollywood megastar shared his wish to speak but added that these days everything is blown out of proportion. Amid the rising 'boycott' trend on Twitter and films reportedly suffering at the box office because of it, Big B's restrained words on Twitter are being seen as a response to it. His upcoming film Brahmastra has also been trending on Twitter lately, with many calling to 'boycott' it for various reasons.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest Twitter post raises curiosity

Big B wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, "I feel like speaking about some things, but how to do it, everything becomes a matter these days (sic)." Take a look.

After Big B's tweet, fans showed him support on the microblogging site.

'Boycott Brahmastra' trend on Twitter a sign of worry

After 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Boycott Raksha Bandhan' trends, 'Boycott Brahmastra' has also been trending on Twitter. Many took offence at the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt's past statement in which she said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me". The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film Brahmastra, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy apart from Alia and Big B. Brahmastra Part 1 will hit the screens on September 9 after several delays.

Big B ruling over fans' hearts on KBC 14

Meanwhile, Big B has been ruling over the fans' hearts on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. his candid interactions with contestants taking the hot seat is the USP of the quiz-based reality show. It airs on Sony Tv at 9 PM. On the movies front, apart from Brahmastra Part 1, Big B's upcoming films are Sooraj Barjatya's directorial Uunchai, Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and the remake of The Intern, opposite Deepika Padukone.

