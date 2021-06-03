Prince Narula reacts to wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy: Don't believe in caste system

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRINCE NARULA Prince Narula reacts to wife Yuvika Chaudhary’s casteist slur controversy

A few days ago, Popular actress Yuvika Chaudhary had landed herself in controversy for allegedly using a casteist slur in a vlog. The video has gone viral since then, and the word used by Yuvika in the clip, is derogatory to a community of the society. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress was brutally trolled by Netizens who also made the hashtag 'Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary' one of the top trends on Twitter. she later issued an apology, claiming that she was unaware and ignorant of the meaning of the word.

The actress was also booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after a complaint was filed by a Dalit rights activist. Now, Prince Narula came in support of her and said that it was blown out of proportion. During his recent outing in the city, the actor was asked by the paparazzi about the aforementioned incident to which he expressed his shock over the reaction of the people. He claimed that his wife was unaware of the word in reality.

He also said that there are so many important issues in the world that people should be talking about, but no one talks about that. "Aaj kal log kuchh bhi baat ko bahot bada bana dete hain. Bade cases hain jispe humein baat karni chahiye, uspe koi baat nahi karta," he said. "Bahot saari cheezein hain jispe actually action lena chahiye, ye toh bhot chhoti cheez hai," Prince added.

Mentioning that Yuvika was not aware of the word and its meaning, Prince said that they don’t believe in castes, and that if they did, they wouldn’t have been able to get married to each other. "Hum caste mein believe nahi karte. Main Punjabi hu aur woh Jat hai. Agar aisa hota toh humari shaadi na hoti, hai na?" asked Prince.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Yuvika apologized with folded hands and claimed that she 'didn’t know the meaning’ of the word. In the clip Yuvika can be heard saying, "First of all, with folded hands, I apologize to you'll. I used the word unknowingly and I didn't know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly," she said in Hindi.