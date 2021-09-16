Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Time magazine cover gets trolled for being heavily photoshopped

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TIME Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Time magazine cover gets trolled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been judged as one of the most influential people in the world by TIME magazine, which featured them in the most coveted and prestigious 'Time's 100 most influential people' list of 2021. The duo featured on the cover which went viral for all the wrong reasons. In the picture, Prince Harry can be seen standing next to Meghan. While in the picture they are dressed to the nines, netizens feel that the picture is heavily photoshopped and looks 'funny.' The cover was brutually trolled as many called it out for being overly 'airbrushed,' others called it a 'joke'.

Reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's presence in the list of 100 Most Influential People list, a Twitter user said, "They don't know what compassion is, perhaps they could start with their families rather than the people they don't know." Another tweeted, "he looks so whipped the way he's standing behind her. It's clear who makes the real decisions in their relationship."

Check out the funny memes and reactions here-

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle addressed their names on the list and shared a note on the Archewell website. Their statement read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People."

The couple stepped down as senior royals in early last year - completing their final engagements in March.

Other than Harry and Meghan, celebrities like Britney Spears, Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton, Kate Winslet, Barbara Kruger, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and others are also on the list.