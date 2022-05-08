Preity Zinta DROPS pic with her twins on Mother's Day: 'Beginning to understand what motherhood is'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Preity Zinta and her twin babies

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies. The actress dropped a beautiful picture with them and her mother, on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an adorable picture in which she is seen posing with her mother, Nilprabha Zinta and both of them holding Preity's twin babies Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough. They celebrated the children's first Mother's Day together.

Preity Zinta dropped a photo in which she hugged Gia while Nilprabha held Jai in her arms. Sharing the picture the actress wrote, "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I'm beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I'm beginning to understand what motherhood is all about".

"It's beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves Happy Mother's day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday, Loads of love n light," she added. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora REVEALS people told her being a mother would end her career: 'Had working mom guilt'

After seeing this lovely snap, which is really a very beautiful picture, fans are swarming the comment area with heart emoticons, and one social media user also wrote, "That is so sweeet." For the unversed, Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy last November.

On the professional front, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor had a flourishing career in Bollywood from the late 90s to the late 2000s. She was last seen in the film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', opposite Sunny Deol, in 2018. She is also the owner of the IPL cricket team 'Punjab Kings', earlier named 'Kings XI Punjab'.