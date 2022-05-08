Mother's Day 2022: Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt post in remembrance of late mom Aruna Bhatia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar and his mother

Commemorating the occasion of Mother's Day, on Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming note in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an image in which he could be seen posing with his mother as the duo smiled vibrantly at the camera. In the caption, Akshay remembered his mother by writing, "There's not a single day when I don't think of you but today after seeing everyone's #MothersDay pictures I am missing you a lot. Miss you Ma."

Akshay's mother passed away on September 8, last year, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital. ALSO READ: Aamir Khan poses with his beloved mother & family on Mother's Day | PICS

On Sunday, Akshay was also snapped in the city with wife Twinkle Khanna. The couple stepped out for a lunch in stylish casuals. For the outing, while Twinkle looked stunning in a white shirt and denim, Akshay opted for a printed shirt and pant set paired with white sneakers. Take a look:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's Professional front

The actor, who recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry, started shooting for Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Radhika Madan. Taking to Instagram, he shared an update that they've commenced the shoot. He dropped a video from the sets in which he along with Radhika are seen performing the coconut-breaking ritual. "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you'll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes," he captioned the post.

Apart from this, Akshay is working on several projects including 'Selfie' and 'Prithviraj.'

The film 'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. It is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.