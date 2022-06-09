Pregnant Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump boldly and beautifully; See her jaw-dropping pics here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABUJANISANDEEPKHOSLA Sonam Kapoor in an off-white ensemble

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy journey to the fullest and not leaving any chance to create good memories. She is very active on social media and keeps posting beautiful maternity shoot pictures in bold ensembles. The 'Aisha' actress recently went to Italy for her babymoon with her husband Anand Ahuja and is now back at home.

As she has entered her third trimester and celebrating her birthday., her designer friend Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla wished her with a beautiful post on Instagram. In the post, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a gorgeous off-white ensemble. As the designers unveiled her latest maternity photoshoot, they also added a sweet birthday message for the actress and appreciated her fearlessness with fashion experiments. The caption read, “We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion has always seen her change the game. The fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy. As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant. Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One. We treasure you!”

Also Read: Preggers Sonam Kapoor enters third-trimester, celebrates 'babymoon' with husband Anand Ahuja in Italy | PICS

Talking about Sonam’s maternity style details, the ‘Neerja’ actress looked like a divine goddess in an off white chamois satin skirt that included delicate sequins and pearls attached to it. She paired her skirt with a top that has multi-panelled long trails with hand-embroidered pearls. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor for this photoshoot.

Well, the actress has also shared the pictures from this maternity photo shoot on her social media feed. She wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful." She added, "Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

These pictures are garnering a lot of sweet comments from her fans. One user called her 'queen', while the another called her 'beautiful mom to be'

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor flaunts growing baby bump in NEW photos & Anand Ahuja has most adorable reaction | PICS

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's black comedy thriller drama ‘AK vs AK’ with father Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap. She will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s crime thriller ‘Blind’.