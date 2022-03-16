Prateik Babbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast him in Saawariya but he 'was in rehab'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATEIK BABBAR, VIVEKKUMAR0906 Prateik Babbar is looking forward to the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please

It's almost been fifteen years since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, which marked a debut film for Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and featured Salman Khan in a cameo role. In a recent interview, actor Prateik Babbar revealed that he was the filmmaker's choice for the film but he inadvertently had to let go of this opportunity because he was in rehab. He also shared that he didn’t even know that Bhansali had come to his house.

Prateik Babbar told Mashable India, "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn’t have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later."

However, Prateik clarified that missing an opportunity to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya did not affect him because, at that point in life, he did not want to be an actor. Prateik who wanted to be a cricketer said, "I never wanted to be an actor. I just stumbled into it and it became my calling. Since both my folks were actors - and good actors. I wanted to be a rockstar at that time, far away from the world of acting. I wanted to grow my hair, wear eye make-up, face make-up and scream on stage. Before that, I wanted to be a cricketer."

For the unversed, Prateik hails from a filmy background with both his parents being well-known actors. His father Raj Babbar has given great hits in the 80s while his mother late Smita Patil is one of the most renowned actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, Prateik who made his acting debut with a supporting role in 2007 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na will be seen in Bachchhan Paandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi.

