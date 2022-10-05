Prabhas fever grips internet as Adipurush actor participates in Ravan Dahan on Dussehra | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMPRABHASOFFL/@THELEAPKANDULA Prabhas

Prabhas, who will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush, burnt the effigy of Raavan at the famous Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi. Om Raut's directorial is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. Adipurush is Raut's take on the Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas' character is named Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. On Wednesday, the actor participated in 'Ravan Dahan' and social media is flooded with videos and photos of the same.

In videos, Prabhas is seen participating in a special Aarti ahead of the Ravan Dahan. Taking a 'bow and arrow', the actor then kicked off the ceremony. Channelising his inner Lord Ram, Prabhas shot an arrow and performed the Ravan Dahan ritual. For the unversed, the Lav Kush Ramleela festivities commenced on 26th September and will conclude today on Vijaya Dashami, 5th October.

About Adipurush

Om Raut made this film with the dream of bringing the story of Ramayana to the silver screen but ever since the first teaser of 'Adipurush' dropped on Sunday, there has been a unanimously negative response from various quarters. People have largely been disappointed due to the film's poor VFX and the unrealistic look of various characters including Saif's Raavan. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, Vikram Vedha actor's Lankesh seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana. The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a moustache and dressed in leather, also attracted criticism.

Meanwhile, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Latest Entertainment News