Prabhas' Facebook account gets hacked; actor REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Prabhas

Prabhas, who will be next seen in Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD, has been under scrutiny over his film Adipurush wherein he played Raghava. On Thursday, the actor's Facebook account got hacked and two viral videos were shared with the captions, "Unlucky Humans" and "Ball fails around the world."

Following the viral videos, social media users did not leave any chance to troll Prabhas and dropped comments like "Unlucky are those who watched Adipurush." After learning about his Facebook being compromised, Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Hello everyone, my Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out."

Take a look:

Prabhas' Instagram story

Prabhas' Facebook account has been restored now and the posts have been deleted. The actor is not an ardent social media user and keeps his private life under wraps.

The Telugu star last appeared in Om Raut's Adipurush. Based on the epic, Ramayana, the film was heavily criticised over its dialogues and 'shoddy' VFX. The film also starred Kriti Sanon as Sita, Devdatta Naag as Bajrang, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Besides, its dialogues and visual effects, the film also received backlash over its portrayal of characters. Following the trolling, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issued a public apology on his social media handles for hurting people's sentiments.

Prabhas recently hogged headlines after he landed at San Diego Comic-Con, along with Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati, and others, to launch his upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The film will also see Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in titular roles. During the event, Prabhas opened up about his experience of working in VFX-rich films and said he got bored of working on blue screens. He further promised a collaboration with Ram Charan, who received rave reviews for his stint in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with a MUST-WATCH complete entertainer

Latest Entertainment News