Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with a MUST-WATCH complete entertainer

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review Photo:IMDB Movie Name: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Jul 28, 2023

Jul 28, 2023 Director: Karan Johar

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Karan Johar is back at the director's chair and believe me What A Return it Is! The filmmaker is known for his depiction of romance in his films and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is no different. While the star-studded film will keep a smile on your face, it will also get you emotional sometimes. But overall the film much more than a rom com, it is a complete entertainer and worth every bit of your time. Scroll down to know what is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all about and what are the good and bad sides of the film.

The Story

As the film's name suggests, it is not only a 'Prem Kahaani' of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt). The film has another love story which acts as a catalyst in the 'Prem Kahaani' of the leads. It is the incomplete love story of the veterans Dharmendra (Rocky's grandfather) and Shabana Azmi (Rani's grandmother). Despite both being married in the late 1970s, the two fall in love with each other but decides not to end their marriages as they don't believe in breaking up families. Dharmendra is mostly bedridden in the film due to an accident, which occurred after his marriage with Dhanlaxmi (Jaya Bachchan). He also suffers from memory loss. On the other hand, Shabana Azmi's husband is no longer alive and she stays with her family.

Rocky gets to know that his grandfather's memory can be triggered if he somehow brings his love (Rani's grandmother) in front of him. This brings Rocky and Rani close to each other but their families are completely incompatible with each other. On one hand, Rocky's family is a wealthy Punjabi family based in Delhi, on the other hand, Rani comes from a well-educated Bengali family with a modern-era mentality. Being aware of the compatibility issues between their families, the two decide to stay in each others' house for three months to win the hearts of one's family. So, will they be able to achieve this or fails to do so, forms the main crux of the film.

Music

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not only contains songs and background music composed by Pritam, but it is also full of evergreen songs. From Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar to Jhumka Gira Re, the film features dozens of old songs which surely give you a nostalgic feel.

Moreover, the film's original songs like Tum Kya Mile also add to the entertainment factor.

Verdict

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are not just you want to see in the film. The film will also impress and connect you with the other important characters including Jaya Bachchan (Rocky's grandmother), Shabana Azmi (Rani's grandmother) Dharmendra (Rocky's grandfather), Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as Rani's father and mother. The film is full of fun, drama, comedy and to keep it short it is a complete entertainer. There is something for everybody. There are high chances that many shows of its first weekend get housefull with big rush on the ticket counter.