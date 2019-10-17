Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
Extremely Adorable: PM Modi reacts as Gul Panag’s 1-year-old son Nihaal spots him on magazine covers

PM Modi, who is quite active on social media, didn’t take long to react on Gul Panag's son Nihaal's video of spotting him on magazine covers.

New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2019 12:12 IST
PM Modi reacts as Gul Panag’s 1-year-old son Nihaal spots him

Gul Panag, who welcomed her baby boy Nihaal last year, is enjoying motherhood and special moments with his little one. Recently, she shared a video of her son spotting Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi on newspapers as well as magazines and it is the most adorable thing one can watch. The actress shared a video in which Nihaal can be seen identifying PM Modi and taking his name. Gul captioned the video saying, “ So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines & newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me - often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it 'for the camera'.  @Openthemag.”

PM Modi, who is quite active on social media, didn’t take long to react on the video and shower his blessings on the little munchkin. He wrote, “Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag.”

This is not the first time that Prime minister Narendra Modi has appreciated Bollywood celebrities for their posts. Earlier, he also reacted to Varun Dhawan’s tweet when he declared that the sets of his upcoming Bollywood film Coolie No. 1 has banned single-use plastic. Pm Modi praised the step and wrote, “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic.”

On the related note, Gul Panag was recently seen in the web series The Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee. She also made headlines when she shared a picture of herself in the same swimsuit that she wore 20 years ago during her Maldives vacation. Her pictures stirred a storm on the internet and fans appreciated her for not changing a bit.

 

