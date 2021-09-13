Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANOBALAV PICS: Ram Charan owns Mercedes Maybach GLS600 worth 4 crore

Actor Ram Charan has brought home swanky Mercedes ​worth Rs 4 crore. The actor, who is looking forward to the release of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, is now a proud owner of Mercedes Maybach GLS600. In the pics that went viral on the Internet, the actor can be seen receiving the car from the showroom as he poses in front of it. For the unversed, Ram Charan has an impressive car collection that includes Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Range Rover Autobiography, Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes Benz GL 350, among others.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film went on floors nearly two and a half years ago. One of the most-anticipated films of 2021, it stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, and Ram in pivotal roles. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in July this year but got postponed to October 13, 2021 and once again the release of the film has been pushed forward.

RRR is a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The duo will be seen playing the roles of two fierce freedom fighters named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced by DVV Entertainment, 'RRR' has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. A Sreekar Prasad was on board as the editor for the project.

Next, he has started shooting for Shankar’s tentatively titled RC15. In the film, Ram Charan will be seen opposite Kiara Advani. Dil Raju, who is co-producing the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, announced the news with the film's concept poster on his Twitter handle. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release.

