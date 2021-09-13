PIC: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her morning view featuring Ranveer Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her morning view featuring Ranveer Singh

Driving away her fans' Monday blues, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her morning view that features none other than her beau-- Ranveer Singh. Once again, fans were introduced to Ranveer in his sleepy head persona. In the pic, he can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie. "My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the image which was clicked by her.

Fans were left in the awe of the couple's cute PDA moment. Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Awwww." Another one wrote, "Craving for such morning view."

The star couple recently dined out with Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. The trio stepped out in the town for an intimate dinner night. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie from their dinner night at Worli restaurant. Donning the brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. Ranveer captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

Meanwhile, Deepika has been busy with her upcoming projects. She has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika recently signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, Ranveer who is all set to make his TV debut by hosting Colors' quiz show 'The Big Picture', will be seen in movies like '83', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Cirkus', and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit 'Anniyan'. He is currently working on Karan Johar's directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt.

