PICS: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra fly together for New Year vacation, fans can't stop gushing over them

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra fly together

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating each other, flew together for their New Year celebration. On Tuesday, the two were papped at the Mumbai airport as they leave for the vacation to an undisclosed destination. Sidharth and Kiara waved at the paps at the arrival gate, before walking in. Kiara kept it casual with pink oversized sweatshirt dress paired with white boots, while Sidharth opted for an olive green jacket along with black pants.

Although, they have not confirmed their relationship but continue to delight fans with their offscreen romance. As soon as photos and videos for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra went viral, their fans started went gaga and said "They are so cute. The low-key yet so cute couple. Shershaah dekhne ke baad se toh yeh dono aur pyaare lagne lage hain (After watching Shershaah, I find them even cuter together). I hope they never break up."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara have worked together in the film Shershaah. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by fans. Not just their pairing won everybody's hearts but their romance and emotions became one of the major highlights of the film and two garnered praise from all corners. In the film, based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth was seen in the double role, whereas Kiara plays the role of the marytr's fiancee Dimple Cheema.

For the unversed, Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. And due to his immense bravery, he was given the title of 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.