Phone Bhoot review: Vicky Kaushal critiques wife Katrina Kaif's film says, 'pagalpan hai yeh'

Phone Bhoot FIRST review: Vicky critiques wife Katrina

Phone Bhoot FIRST review: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. Ahead of the release, the makers held a special screening on Monday and several celebs, including Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar, and others, attended the event. Following the premiere, Vicky Kaushal shared the first review of the film.

On Tuesday, the Masaan actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Full front pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh Film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHALVicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Ishaan Khatter reposted his story and wrote, "Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya! glad you enjoyed paaji love and respect."

Speaking about the film, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. It is slated for release on November 4th, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently having a jam-packed schedule as he is shooting for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam Bahadur. The film stars Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as his wife, Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has put his all into the film and frequently posts sneak peeks from the set on social media. The film is expected to be released in 2023, but the release date has yet to be announced.

Apart from this, he has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he will also star in Aanand L. Rai's love story.

