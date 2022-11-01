Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree' ropes in Palak Tiwari and Mouni Roy | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt's Instagram upload

The khalnayak of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt is coming up with a new horror comedy venture titled 'The Virgin Tree'. The actor will be co-producing the project with Deepak Mukut`s Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Apart from producing the movie, he will also be seen sharing screen space with Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan and Beyounick.

Sanjay Dutt shared more details about the movie, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with a brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead".

Deepak Mukut who is co-producing the venture with the actor shared, "Sanjay Dutt is a cinema legacy. In him, I have found someone who aligns with me my own creative vision. The Virgin tree is a movie that I truly believe has all the elements of being an out-and-out entertainer. Its rib-tickling humour coupled with chills is such a perfect script. My association with Dutt makes this an even more special experience. I can`t wait for everyone to watch the film we have envisioned. It`s a cracker of a story that ensures the audience has a great time at the movies".

"I am so grateful to Sanjay Sir for putting his faith in me and to Deepak Mukut Sir for backing my vision. The shoot of your first film is something everyone remembers with great fondness. I have a wonderful cast and I am gonna be eternally grateful for the warmth, love and opportunity that’s come my way," he added.

The movie is helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev from a script he wrote with Vanuksh Arora.

