Salman Khan gets Y-Plus security after death threats | Breaking News

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Salman Khan

Salman Khan's security has been beefed up. The Bollywood superstar has been given Y-plus security on the basis of intelligence inputs from the central and state government. The news comes months after, Salman Khan's father and noted screenplay writer Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk when an unidentified man kept there a letter which mentioned a threat to kill him and his actor-son.

Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra police station. The police subsequently recorded the statements of Salim Khan and Salman Khan.

In August, Mumbai Police have issued a gun license to Bollywood actor Salman Khan who had applied for the same citing a death threat from gangsters. Police had increased the security of the actor after he allegedly received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang.

Meanwhile, Salman has recently recovered from dengue. He resumed shooting for the reality show “Bigg Boss 16” last week. The 56-year-old star, who has been hosting "Bigg Boss" since 2010, was diagnosed with dengue last month and was unable to shoot for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes of the Colors channel show.

On the movies front, The 56-year-old actor's last big screen release was "Antim: The Final Truth", in which he featured alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is gearing up for his next film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

His upcoming projects include "Tiger 3", co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".

-- with inputs from Rajeev Singh

Latest Entertainment News