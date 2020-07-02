PewDiePie pays respect to Sushant Singh Rajput: He seemed a really good dude, someone the industry needs

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PEWDIEPIE,SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT47 Popular Youtuber PewDiePie pays respect to Sushant Singh Rajput

Popular Youtube star PewDiePie reacted to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a video, the Swedish YouTube sensation talked about the trend #UnsubscribeTseries and talked about the Kedarnath actor. He called him a 'good dude' and said that the way people have been talking about him, there was something about him. On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead after police broke into his room in Mumbai. The actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan and was battling depression for the last six months.

Remembering Sushant, PewDiePie said, "I have seen people talk about it and there was something about Sushant Singh Rajput. It was a university talk of this guy. He seemed like such a good dude, like a genuinely good dude. So people were pointing to nepotism in the industry and then it somehow got in clash with T-Series and that is why Unsub T-Series got trending. It’s such a shame he decided to end his life. I don’t know everything about him but from what I saw he seemed a really good dude and someone the industry needs. So it’s a huge loss. Rest in peace."

#pewdiepie pays respects to sushant Singh Rajput.

Hope this will change your opinion about him. pic.twitter.com/DDR1k4pmD5 — QuaSar (@Quazar_69) June 29, 2020

In 2019, YouTuber PewDiepie and Indian music label T-Series were competing to become the No. 1 YouTube channel worldwide. The Swedish sensation Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie has been among the most popular YouTubers out there with the highest number of subscribers for almost five years. However, his position was threatened by Tseries as it came closer. Many campaigns were run to win the battle. Tseries earned support from many Bollywood celebrities. While the competition was close, T-Series eventually became the world's biggest YouTube channel by reaching 100 million subscribers in May.

We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/izEu8dzHdf pic.twitter.com/dJumzHwADa — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 6, 2019

Coming back to Sushant Singh Rajput, the investigation is undergoing about his death. Mumbai Police has been interrogating the actor's colleagues, friends and family members to know more about his personal and professional life from 2007 to 2020. Till now, 28 people have recorded their statement including his father, sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Sushant was gearing up for the release of his next film called Dil Bechara. An official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars, the film will mark the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi. The film was supposed to release in May but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic. Now after his death, as a tribute to him, the film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 worldwide. It will be available for all subscribers and non-subscribers.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it."

"And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you," he added.

