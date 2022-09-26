Pavail Gulati opens on working with Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye, says 'I am honoured to..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAVAILGULATI Pavail Gulati opens on working with Neena, Rashmika

Pavail Gulati, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan, has spoken about working with veteran actress Neena Gupta and South sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.

In the film, Pavail Gulati is playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's son. He'll be sharing screen space with Neena and Rashmika for the first time.

"Neena Ji and Rashmika are a riot on set, Rashmika is such a sweetheart, and has a beautiful smile and a lovely way of working, whenever she used to come on sets she used to bring a smile on everybody's face, as she's always smiling."

He added: "Neena ji is a fireball of energy, I can chat with her all day long. Her stories are so beautiful, just standing next to her is like a dream come true. I am honoured to be working with her and I wish to be working with her more and more, what a wonderful talent she has and on top of that she's also a wonderful human being."

The story of Goodbye revolves around the importance of being there for each other as a family and coming out stronger irrespective of what life throws at you.

The Vikas Bahl directorial takes you on a journey of loss, love, and self-discovery. Through a comedic perspective, the story of Goodbye serves as both a reminder of the importance of enjoying life and family under all circumstances and a representation of the maxim "Family Above All."

Also read: Viral Video: Katrina Kaif dancing to Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu with school children will melt your heart | WATCH

Earlier, when the makers unveiled the trailer, it garnered immense love, leaving the fans ecstatic.The film is backed by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye. It also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang in supporting roles. It is all set to hit the screens on October 7th, 2022.

Also read: Inside Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara's 10th birthday party | Photos

Latest Entertainment News