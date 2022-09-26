Inside Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara's 10th birthday party | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLEKHANNA Akshay Kumar & Twinkle's daughter Nitara's birthday

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are on cloud nine as their daughter Nitara turned 10 years old on Sunday. The couple took to social media and wrote heartfelt notes, dedicating her. The couple hosted a birthday party at their residence and had some guests over. Now, Twinkle Khanna has taken to her Instagram account and shared some inside pictures from the birthday celebration. The pictures make it evident that they had a lot of fun.

On Monday, Twinkle shared a slew of pictures from the birthday bash. Her caption read, "And just like that she turns 10. Our home is a mess, but our hearts are full. Happy birthday my bright, beautiful baby." As soon as she dropped the post, several celebs flocked to the comment section and reacted to the post. Bobby Deol wrote, "happy happy birthday". Farah Khan Ali commented. "Happy birthday to Nitara." Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Happiness always." Dabbu Ratnani also commented, "Happy Birthday Nitara."

A day ago, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful video with his daughter. In the video, the two can be seen climbing the sand dunes in a vast desert, and the father-daughter moment looked wholesome. Sharing the video, he wrote, "From holding my hand to now holding her own shopping bag, my baby girl is growing up way too fast. All of 10 years old today…my wish for you this birthday and always is…the best the world has to offer. Daddy loves you." The heartwarming video captured the hearts.

Earlier, the Khiladi of Bollywood shared a picture with Nitara in which he can be seen carrying a soft toy on his head while his daughter holds it in her hand. His caption read, "Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a slew of films in his pipeline. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also be seen in Gorkha, playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Also, he has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill, Ram Setu, and Soorarai Pottru remake, which is yet-to-be-titled.

