Vicky Kaushal calls his brother Sunny Kaushal 'veteran' as they shoot together. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal calls his brother Sunny 'veteran'

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are one of the most adored siblings in the Bollywood industry. The duo share an adorable bond, and they often share pictures together on social media. The Kaushal brothers have now collaborated on a project. Recently, they took to social media and shared pictures from the shoot.

On Sunday, the Masaan actor took to his social media account and shared a back stance of Sunny Kaushal and wrote, "My costar today, guess who." After that, his brother posted a humorous video on his account saying that he was all set to start shooting with Vicky. He said, "Hi guys, it's a new day, it's a new set and I'm really excited as I'm getting to work with some great new talent. Let's hope for the best. I hope I can teach the talent something new. " In the video, Vicky was seen in the background getting ready for the shot. He was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHALVicky Kaushal calls his brother Sunny 'veteran'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYKAUSHALSunny Kaushal's Instagram story

After Sunny's post, Vicky took to his social media and took a hilarious jab at him. The actor quipped, "Bahot seekha maalik. Honoured to have worked with a veteran @sunnykhez." While, they announced the collaboration, the details are kept under wraps. Their fun social media banter captured the hearts of fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kaushal brothers have a jam-packed schedule. Vicky has a slew of films in his pipeline. He is busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. He also has Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, which will be released soon. The actor also has Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

Also read: Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone start shooting for Splitsvilla X4 | Photos

On the other hand, Sunny is all set to star in his upcoming flick, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, co-starring Yami Gautam. Reportedly, he has also signed a film with Neetu Kapoor for a Hindi film which is yet to be titled.

Also read: Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for allegedly 'abusing' woman journalist

Latest Entertainment News