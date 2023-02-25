Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu at wedding | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANIA AAMIR Hania Aamir on Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli has managed to make everyone groove to the electrifying song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has become a worldwide phenomenon. It has already won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Also, Naatu Naatu from the hit Telugu film also won a best original song Oscar nomination last month. Not only this, but our neighbour country Pakistan has also found a new Naatu Naatu fan.

Pakistani actress Hania Amir's video recently went viral where she was seen dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu. The video is reportedly from a wedding celebration, where Hania was joined by another actor Saboor Aly. Dressed in a sharara, Hania wore white sneakers to match the energetic hook steps of the song. On her Instagram stories, Hania shared multiple videos from the occasion. She has garnered love from netizens for her performance.

Many on social media are praising Hania for her energetic performance. A user wrote, "Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well ." Another added, "Wow indian sangeet ceromony is spreading across borders." A third comment read, "Nice and energetic performance."

Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs. This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

About RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

