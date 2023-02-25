SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best International Film at HCA Awards, director says 'Mera Bharat Mahan'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRR MOVIE RRR

SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has truly been unstoppable this international awards season. The film kept up the winning streak at the Hollywood Critics Association Award. After bagging 3 awards, Ram Charan and Jr NTR'S film also took home the 'Best International Film' award. Beaming with joy and pride, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan accepted the award. With this, RRR brought home top honours at the HCA Film Awards, including Best Foreign Film, Best Original Song and Best Stunts.

Accepting the prestigious award, Ram Charan said, "I didn't expect to come up (on the) stage, because I was told by my director to accompany him, so...thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response, so we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much, thank you HCA!"

SS Rajamouli dedicated this award to the Indian filmmakers and said, "Aaah! The best International film...again to all my fellow filmmakers in India, it is for all of us to believe we can truly make International films! Thank you HCA for that...it means a lot. Thank you very much...a lot. Jai Hind!"

ALSO READ: RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, wins big at Hollywood Critics Association awards; SS Rajamouli REACTS

Rajamouli says 'Mera Bharat Mahan'

The director had the audience hooting and cheering away as he went up on stage to receive the awards. "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..." Rajamouli said ecstatically as he accepted the awards on behalf of his team.

He added, "This is the 'Best Action Film' (award), we won the 'Best Stunts' (award), but probably the 'Best Stunt' (award) was for the best stunt choreographer...and...I really would have loved to have the stunt choreographers here to see this because I think that is the team that works so hard and puts their life on the line to entertain us. I think I'll take this opportunity to ask all the major awards to make a special category for the stunt guys....stunt choreographers, they really, really deserve that! This is for all the stunt choreographers, not only in my country but across the world who really work hard to entertain us all."

He concluded, "And lastly, to my country, a land of wonderful stories, mera Bharat mahan! Jai Hind!"

Latest Entertainment News