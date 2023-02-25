Rakhi Sawant turns bride amid rape & domestic violence case against Adil Khan, says 'mera dulha...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant who has been making headlines recently for her wedding, in a viral clip said that she will never marry again. For the unversed, Rakhi’s husband Adil Khan Durrani is currently in police custody and the actress was snapped dressed as a bride. In the video that surfaced online, Rakhi is seen in bridal trousseau. Reportedly, Rakhi’s bridal avatar was for one of her upcoming music videos.

For the shoot, Rakhi was seen dressed in a heavily embroidered golden lehenga. She accessorised her look with a necklace, maang-tika and bangles. Speaking to paps about the same, the controversial queen said, "I do not want to wear a bridal lehenga ever again in my life (laughs), Ekbaar shaadi kari hoon, dubara kabi nahin chahiye. Main aur shaadi ka jora nahin pehenna chahungi. Ab to main kabar mein jaungi, but shaadi nahin karungi. Mera ekhi dulka aur woh jail main hai. (I have only one groom. He is in jail)."

In another video, Rakhi shared a message for Adil and said, "You made your wife cry. You beat your wife. Now you are ‘chakki pissing’. Huh? That’s why one must never make his wife cry or should never hurt her."

Recently, Rakhi Sawant alleged that her husband Adil Khan's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they can't accept her into the family. Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, the drama queen broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

