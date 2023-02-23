Was Adil Khan Durrani planning Rakhi Sawant's murder? Actress makes SERIOUS claims about her husband

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani

Trouble seems to be mounting on Rakhi Sawant’s marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. The actress is going through tough times. After losing her cool while talking to the paparazzi, Rakhi slapped herself for loving and trusting Adil Khan. While she was hitting herself. the reality TV star alleged that she could have also met an ill fate like some girls whose dead bodies were found in refrigerators. Now, the actress is here with other shocking revelations. She claimed that Adil had planned to kill her.

In a viral video, Rakhi Sawant said, "If we do not get justice from this court, we will go to the High Court, we will go to the Sessions Court. That girl has just sent audio. Rakhi told that Adil had made a plan to leave her long back. Not only this, he even had a plan to even kill Rakhi.'

The actress added, "I was praying this morning after reading Namaz that "O God, make Adil so pious so that his journey in jail makes him a better person."

Recently, Rakhi Sawant alleged that her husband Adil Khan's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they can't accept her into the family. Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, the drama queen broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

Earlier, talking about not disclosing her marriage with Adil, Rakhi said, "Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for 8 months because of his affair. He says, 'Tum meri bhagwan ho, khuda ho, Allah ke baad tum ho.' Nahi. Don't compare me to them. Mujhe biwi banna hai, bachon ki maa banna hai, mein ek insaan banna chahti hun. I want to say that I won't share anything yet. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage because of that girl. Then later because of fans and media he got scared and accepted our marriage. So, I don't want to become a stair for others. So don't use me to move ahead in life."

