'Overacting ki dukaan...,' Netizens react to Neetu Kapoor showering love on Alia Bhatt | Watch

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt had a special lunch with her family, or rather just Bhatt and Kapoor women. On this occasion, Alia was seen along with sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, a moment also came when mother-in-law Neetu showered a lot of love on her daughter-in-law while they were exiting in their respective cars. The video of which has now gone viral on social media. And netizens have all kinds of reactions to Neetu-Alia's cute moment.

Neetu Kapoor was seen pampering her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt

On February 11, Alia Bhatt went out for lunch in Mumbai with her sister, mother, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Where the paparazzi captured them on their cameras and shared many pictures and videos on social media. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where mother-in-law Neetu grabbed Alia's cheeks and gave her kisses. In the video, Neetu was seen pampering her daughter-in-law before sitting in her car.

With this video, their rift rumours have also been squashed off. For the unversed, there was news of a rift between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor during the screening of 'Animal', but both of them put an end to such rumours. While seeing off, both of them hugged each other and also kissed goodbye.

However, social media users have trolled Alia and Neetu on this video. One user wrote, "The smile is fake". Another user wrote, "Mother-in-law is overacting in front of the media." The third user wrote, "Overacting ki dukkaan Neetu. Please stop this!".

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She will next be seen in Jigra and Love & War. This film is being made by ace Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal are also a part of this film.

