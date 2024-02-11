Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin shares glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer's powerful theme music

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nag Ashwin shares glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer's powerful theme music

Deepika Padukone and South Superstar Prabhas's film Kalki 2898 AD has been in the news for a long time and for various reasons. A. it's Mahanati's famed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's dream project, B. It featured superstars from all corners and generations like, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hasan. And C. Kalki 2898 AD AKA Project K's posters and first looks have been intense enough to ignite anticipation for the film. Keeping on with the trend, Nag Ashwin, the director of the PAN India film has shared a glimpse of his film's powerful theme music.

Kalki 2898 AD Music Video

A music video of Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD has surfaced. This video has been shared by director Nag Ashwin on his Instagram story. You can see in the video that resonating beats are being heard through the woofer, which is very powerful. Santosh Narayanan has directed the music.

Know when the trailer will be released

Last year in December, director Ashwin Nag told in a program held at IIT Bombay that the trailer of Kalki 2989 AD will be released after 93 days. This means that the trailer may be released in late March or early April.

The film will be released on this day

Recently, a new poster of the film was released, which actor Prabhas shared on his official Instagram handle. "The countdown to the future has now started. Kalki will be released in worldwide theaters on 9th May", read the caption. That means that the film starring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will be released worldwide on May 9 this year. Let us tell you, Kalki 2898 AD has been produced under the banner of Ashwini Dutt and Vyjayanti Movies. This film will be released in two parts.

