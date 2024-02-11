Sourav Ganguly, Sukanta Majumdar reach Kolkata hospital to meet Mithun Chakraborty | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sourav Ganguly, Sukanta Majumdar reach Kolkata hospital to meet Mithun Chakraborty

Actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the emergency unit of Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning, February 10, after complaining of chest pain. After this, in the evening the doctors gave his health update and revealed that he had suffered an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke). Later Bengali actress Debashree Roy said that she met Mithun da in the hospital on Saturday night. She also revealed that veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is now out of the ICU and is recovering.

Row of people reach Kolkata hospital to meet Mithun Chakraborty

Apart from her, director Pathikrit Basu also met the actor in the hospital. "Let me tell you that I have just come from the hospital. I met him and he is better. Mithun da also said that he would resume shooting after a few days. He talked about what he would do when he comes back to the set," said the filmmaker.

Today, the former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly also met the veteran actor in Kolkata's private hospital.

Apart from Ganguly, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also met Mithun Chakraborty today at the hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to hospital on February 10th

"National Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty (73) was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata at 9.40 am after complaining of weakness in the upper right side," the private hospital had said while giving the health update on the veteran actor. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations including MRI of the lower extremity brain were performed at Kolkata's private hospital.

Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. At present, he is completely conscious and healthy. Chakraborty is being monitored by a team of doctors including a neuro-physician, cardiologist, and gastroenterologist.

Also Read: 'It certainly affected...', Kiran Rao opens up about Aamir Khan's reaction after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle