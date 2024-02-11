'It certainly affected...', Kiran Rao opens up about Aamir Khan's reaction after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kiran Rao opens up about Aamir Khan's reaction after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Lal Singh Chaddha flopped terribly at the box office in 2022. Its cast, team, and everyone had high expectations from this film, but the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office. Talking about the collection of the film, it would have barely earned Rs 60 crores. Now after years, Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao has broken her silence on this and has told how it affected the actor. The film's co-producer Kiran Rao talked about Laal Singh Chaddha its weak performance at the box office.

Aamir Khan was affected by Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

Recently, in an interview given to Zoom, Kiran Rao talked about the performance of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Lal Singh Chaddha. 'It's really disappointing when you put in all the efforts and it doesn't work, which is what happened with Laal Singh Chaddha. It certainly affected Aamir deeply', said Kiran while adding that not only Aamir but the entire team was depressed with Laal Singh Chaddha's debacle at the world box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha was a dream project

Talking about the film, Kiran said that it was a 'dream project' for her, Aamir had tried to acquire the rights of the script for more than a decade before it came to fruition. Despite some positive responses on social media, Kiran admitted that the film failed to connect with the audience and she had to accept the fact.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya also played lead roles in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on August 11, 2022. The film was directed by Advait Chandan and was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Forrest Gump.

