Old photo of 'moustached' Shah Rukh Khan from school days goes viral. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Old photo of 'moustached' Shah Rukh Khan from school days goes viral

One of the much-loved actor Shah Rukh Khan is these days quarantining with his family amid coronavirus pandemic. He has been offering help to the ones who are affected in the time of crisis. He even created a song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' to cheer up his fans. His social media activity has increased just like the others amid the lockdown. Not only this but every now and then some or the other photo of the superstar goes viral leaving fans amazed. Yet again, another one had made its way to the internet in which he can be seen posing who seems to be his classmates. Wearing a three-piece formal suit, SRK looked unrecognizable in his younger look which even had a moustache and messy hair.

The 'Chak De India' actor attended St. Columba's School in New Delhi. Later, he completed his graduation from Delhi's Hansraj college after which he attended Mass Communication classes at Jamia Millia Islamia for post-graduation but left it mid-way to make a career as an actor. His first acting project was with television show Fauji in which came in the year 1988. Have a look at the photo here:

Shah Rukh Khan's best friend and ace director Karan Johar often treat fans with some pictures from the archives. Recently, he shared a photo that was taken at actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet. He wrote, "Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday."

Have a look at another one here:

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, SRK wished his fans on social media. The actor tweeted, “May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always.”

My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2020

Shah Rukh went a step further by announcing a series of initiatives with his wife Gauri Khan and his business partners besides donating in the PM-CARES fund through his and actor Juhi Chawla’s IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Their ‘package’ of relief includes contributing ‘personal protective equipment’ (PPE) for frontline health workers, daily food for 5,500 families in Mumbai, meal kits for 10,000 people per day, and essentials for 2,500 daily-wage workers as well as basic essentials and groceries to 2,500 workers in the national capital. Shah Rukh and Gauri have also offered their four-floor office in suburban Mumbai to local civic authorities to help expand quarantine facilities in the city.

Professionally, he was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He hasn't announced any project as of now but will have a special cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra'.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage