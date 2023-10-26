NOT Deepika Padukone but Kareena Kapoor was first choice for Ram-Leela: Ranveer Singh REVEALS...

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor

Koffee With Karan Season 8 returned with a captivating first episode that was brimming with the show's customary wit and celebrity revelations. In the premiere episode, the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first-ever joint appearance. The episode was packed with candid revelations, with one of the most surprising ones being about how Deepika replaced Kareena Kapoor in their debut film together, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.'

Ranveer Singh shared the backstory, revealing that the film was initially set to star himself and Kareena Kapoor. The preparations were in place, and they were merely a week away from commencing the shoot. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Kareena had to exit the project, leaving the filmmakers in a challenging situation. Ranveer said, "Ram-Leela was supposed to happen with myself and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The set was ready. One week before roll, for some reason, Kareena had to exit the film."

With the female lead role vacant, the creative team, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his assistants, and Ranveer himself, had to swiftly find a suitable replacement. It was during this critical discussion that Ranveer proposed Deepika Padukone for the role. He vividly recalled the moment he first suggested Deepika's name to Bhansali. "Then we were sitting and wondering who to cast. And Cocktail had just happened. So there was a discussion with Mr Bhansali, all the ADs and myself in the office, about who should we take. And I was batting for team Deepika, because I just saw Cocktail, and she got cast," the actor added.

Additionally, Ranveer shared a personal anecdote involving Deepika, describing it as a "moment of spark." He recounted an incident during a lunch at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence when a small piece of crab meat got stuck in Deepika's teeth. Upon Ranveer's observation, she casually requested him to remove it. According to Ranveer, when he delicately removed the crab meat with his pinky finger, he experienced an electrifying connection, describing it as an intense "440-watt jolt."

After almost five years since their marriage in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted their fans by releasing their wedding video, which was nothing short of a fairy tale, as their nuptials took place at Lake Como. Ranveer and Deepika explained that they decided to share their wedding video primarily for their fans, which left host Karan Johar emotional, along with the viewers.

The wedding video showcased a heartfelt account of Ranveer's proposal to Deepika in the Maldives and their subsequent visit to Bengaluru to meet her parents and announce their engagement. While Deepika's mother initially had reservations, Ranveer eventually won her over with his sincerity and charm.

Capturing precious moments from their wedding festivities, the clips depicted Ranveer's spirited dance at their mehendi celebration by the lakeside, Deepika's elegant adornment with jewellery as she prepared for the ceremony, their heartfelt exchange of vows at the mandap, and their beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony.

