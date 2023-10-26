Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding video OUT, 5 years after the marriage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding video OUT

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Video: Five years after their wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally released their wedding video. They chose to share the much-awaited dreamy video on the eighth season of the popular talk show "Koffee With Karan," hosted by Karan Johar. During the episode, the couple shared previously unreleased footage from their beautiful wedding for their fans to enjoy.

Before sharing their wedding video, Ranveer narrated the story of how he proposed to Deepika in the Maldives. After the proposal, they flew to Bengaluru to meet Deepika's parents and inform them about their engagement. Initially, Deepika's mother was apprehensive of her choice of marrying Ranveer. However, gradually, he managed to win her over and get her approval.

The video starts with Ranveer, as usual, expressing his love for Deepika at their engagement party. Deepika's father and a former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, affectionately mentions that Ranveer adds some excitement and fun to their otherwise 'boring' family of four.

Moreover, Ranveer can be seen dancing at their mehendi function by the lake, Deepika getting all dressed up with stunning jewelry as she prepares for the wedding. It also shows the couple sharing their vows at the wedding altar, participating in the Anand Karaj ceremony, and Ranveer expressing his wish to meet Deepika before their wedding just so he could tell her how deeply he loves her.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

HOW KARAN JOHAR REACTED AFTER WATCHING DEEPIKA-RANVEER WEDDING VIDEO

After watching the video, Karan Johar became emotional and teary-eyed. Deepika and Ranveer comforted him with hugs and kisses. Karan shared that while he felt happy seeing the love between the couple in their wedding video, it also made him reflect on what he might be missing in life. Karan, who is currently not in a relationship, expressed a desire for a partner to share life's little moments with, even though he has the love of his mother and children.

Deepika assured him that the right person will enter his life at the right time. During the show, she also talked about the importance of selecting the right life partner rather than hurrying into a marriage that could result in regret.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE-RANVEER SINGH WEDDING

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a private and lavish wedding ceremony held in Italy in November 2018. The couple opted for a beautiful destination wedding at Lake Como. Their wedding festivities included traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, which were attended by close friends and family.

The couple's wedding was a closely guarded affair with tight security and limited access to the media, ensuring their privacy. The picturesque wedding was followed by grand receptions held in Bengaluru and Mumbai to celebrate their union with friends and industry colleagues. Deepika and Ranveer's wedding was a highly anticipated and much-talked-about event in the Indian film industry.

