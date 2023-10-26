When Raveena Tandon spoke about bombs sent to Nawaz Sharif by India in her name during Kargil War

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raveena Tandon's name on missile

Raveena Tandon, who was a sensation of the 90s, is now 49 years old, but her beauty continues to mesmerise everyone. The actress made her acting debut with the film "Patthar Ke Phool" in 1991, for which she received the Filmfare Lux New Face Award. Some of her notable movies include "Mohra" (1994), "Andaz Apna Apna" (1994), "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" (1996), "Ziddi" (1997), and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (1998). Raveena has been acclaimed for her acting skills and has received several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie "Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence" (2001).

Even today, Raveena has millions of admirers. Her charm and beauty were so captivating that not only in India but also among the people of Pakistan, including former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. There was an incident during the Kargil War in 1999 when Pakistani soldiers jokingly demanded Raveena and Madhuri Dixit in exchange for the bodies of Indian soldiers.

Raveena Tandon's Kargil War incident

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had previously expressed his fondness for Raveena Tandon. He himself expressed the same, and the Indian Air Force took full advantage of this. During the Kargil War, the Indian Air Force had dropped a missile in Pakistan, on which was written, "To Nawaz Sharif from Raveena Tandon." A heart and an arrow were also depicted alongside their names on the missile.

In an interactive session on Twitter, Raveena spoke about the incident. She said that she saw it much later. She also advised the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. "However, I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi (People bleed on both sides of the border). No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters… If I have to stand there [defending the border] to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi (give me a gun and I’ll stand there)," she said.

This sentiment was also depicted in the film "Shershaah," which narrates the story of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. Also, Nawaz Sharif had expressed his fondness for Raveena Tandon during one of his visits to India at that time.

