Nora Fatehi arrives at ED office in money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez to appear tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NORAFATEHI/JACQUELINEFERNANDEZ Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez to appear tomorrow

Ed has summoned Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in connection with a money laundering case. The actress arrived at the ED office on Thursday. She will be questioned in connection with a probe going on against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. For those unversed, he has been accused in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket. Not just Nora but even Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked to appear before the agency on October 15. This is the second time that the 36-year-old actress has been called to physically join the probe.

It had claimed in a statement that Chandrasekhar is a "known conman" and is being probed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. "Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini jail (in connection with the Delhi Police case)," the ED had previously said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, & other accused

Despite being in the jail, it said, Chandrasekhar "did not stop conning" people. "He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party's phone number belonged to senior government officers.

"While speaking (from the prison) to these persons, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price," the ED had claimed.

Chandrasekhar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India,' also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk in lead roles. While for Jacqueline, her last screen appearance was in 'Bhoot Police' co-featuring Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

-With PTI inputs