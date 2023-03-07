No rang or bhang: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi in his own way, actor shares video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN No rang or bhang: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Holi

Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The Greek god of Bollywood is one of the most prominent names in Hindi cinema. Over the years, he has gained a massive fan base. The actor is quite active on social media and often gives fans a peek into his life. Now, the krrish actor has shared a glimpse from Holi celebrations.

On Tuesday, the star turned to Instagram to show fans photos of his Holi celebrations. The celebrity spent the special day to work out passionately and boost his endurance. He uploaded a video of his Holi workout session with his friends. Along with the clip, he wrote, "No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha. The film was an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The actor will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter.

