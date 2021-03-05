No man like u ever: Gauahar Khan shares heartbreaking post after father's demise

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHAR KHAN Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, passing away. She posted an Instagram story to state that the "funeral is after Zohar Namaz". Gauahar's father was unwell for a while and hospitalised last week. While the actress did not give away details about the reasons of demise, she did share a heartfelt post dedicated to her father along with a photo of him.

"My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much (sic)," she captioned the post, adding, "I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar, Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon (sic)."

Gauahar's co-stars and friends from the industry also paid condolences. Commenting on the post, actress Hina Khan wrote, "Rest in Peace Uncle," whereas, Vikrant Massey's commented, "Deepest condolences to the family Gauhar. Stay strong." Actress Sonali Kulkarni and Kishwer Merchant also extended their support to the actress writing, "May his soul rest in peace! And may you all have the strength to bear this loss. My deepest condolences to the entire family!"

Her friend, Preeti Simoes also took to social media to share the news. "Mere Gauahar ke pappa... To the man i loved... Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride Strength and Love. To the family. @gauaharkhan @zakiazkhan @nigaarzkhan @queenkausarsuleman @raziakhan1503 @zaid_darbar @asaadzkhan (sic)," she posted.

She had earlier posted a picture of her hugging her father in the ICU . "Oh Allah bless my father," she had written with the picture. Gauahar had also been requesting fans on Instagram to pray for her father.

Recently, Gauahar also shared a picture with her father from her wedding and captioned it: "A fathers kiss . #Blessing . Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much . #MyPappaStrongest."

Gauahar's husband Zaid Darbar had also shared a picture with his father-in-law asking fans to pray for him. He wrote, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health . Ameen! He's the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah (sic)."