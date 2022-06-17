Friday, June 17, 2022
     
Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty gets a shout out from sister Shamita as she makes her big screen comeback

Nikamma starring Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani will released in theatres today (June 17). The film is said to be a remake of the 2017 Telugu film 'Middle Class Abbayi'.

June 17, 2022
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are currently in London
Nikamma will mark Shilpa Shetty's return to the silver screen after 14 years. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is touted as a family entertainer. The film is really special for the actress and her family members. As the film was released in theatres today, Shamita Shetty who is extremely close to her sister took to her Instagram account to wish her big sister 'Munki' on this special day. Shamita posted a gorgeous selfie with Shilpa and congratulated the whole team on the release. However, she mentioned a special congratulations to Shilpa for returning to the big screen. She expressed how excited she is to see her come back. She also requested everyone to watch the film. 

She captioned the post, "All d best for Nikamma munki !!! congratulations to the entire team and Ofcourse to you my munki on ur return to Big screen after so many years am soo exciteddddddd for you guys Nikamma is finally out in cinemas near you .. please go watch it."

Netizens reactions 

In no time, Shamita's post was bombarded with reactions from social media users. One of them wrote, "Best wishes..." Another said, "Both of you are there for each other always." A user also mentioned, "Pretty sisters."

About the film Nikamma

Nikamma also stars Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. It is a remake of Nani's 2017 Telugu flick Middle Class Abhayi. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions. 

Shilpa Shetty's upcoming films 

Shilpa Shetty will next be seen in female-centric film Sukhee. It is helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like Dhoom 3 and Jab Harry Met Sejal among others. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime series Indian Police Force. 

 

