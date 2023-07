Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIHARIKA KONIDELA Niharika Konidela announces divorce from Chaitanya.

After weeks of speculation, Niharika Konidela on Wednesday announced her divorce from Chaitanya. Her statement read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Latest Entertainment News