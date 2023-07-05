Box Office Clash: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' VS Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' & Fukrey 3 on December 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Animal VS Sam Bahadur VS Fukrey 3

Box Office Clash: 2023 comes with a lot of clashes. After it was reported that Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 are clashing in August, it has now been revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be facing off at the box office. Ranbir starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been pushed from August 11 to December 1. Along with it, two Bollywood biggies are already releasing on the aforementioned date, making it yet another three-film clash at the box office. Animal will now clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna much-awaited action-thriller, which was slated to hit the theatres on August 11, will now be releasing by the end of this year. The film is geared for December 1st release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. This revised release date comes with a promise of the best quality cinematic grandeur with richer content. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Earlier, the release date of Animal was facing a clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Now, it will be released alongside Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Fukrey 3

Also releasing on the same day is Fukrey 3, the third instalment in the popular Fukrey franchise. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it stars the iconic Choocha (Varun Sharma), Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) among others reprise their roles. The film was initially supposed to release on September, conflicting with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and will now hit the theatres on December 1.

Well, from Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' projects ranging across different genres are all set to hit the theatres in the upcoming months, resulting in bigger box office clashes.

