Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan hours after reports of nose surgery; looks perfectly healthy | Photo

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan hours after reports of nose surgery; looks perfectly healthy | Photo

The latest pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan from the Mumbai airport clicked upon his arrival show him hale and hearty. The actor is back in Mumbai amidst reports on his accident and minor surgery.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2023 6:54 IST
Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport hours after reports of his nose surgery went viral. The Jawan actor was clicked walking out of the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday and he looked hale and hearty. Donning a blue hooded sweatshirt paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, SRK was seen greeting the paparazzi with a smile as he exited the airport. He rounded off her look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses. He did not have any bandage on his nose as claimed by earlier reports. 

Well, Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport pictures have left both his fans and netizens elated and happy as contrary to the reports which suggested that the Pathaan star underwent nose surgery in the US, he looked completely fine and had no visible signs of any injury. 

SRK's wife Gauri Khan and younger son Abram Khan were also seen as they walked hand in hand to the parking area. While Gauri looked beautiful in a blue midi dress and a blazer, Aryan was in his casuals. 

Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US

The Bollywood superstar met with an unfortunate incident while shooting for a project in Los Angeles, United States. According to our sources, he underwent minor surgery after the incident. The actor while shooting for an undisclosed project ended up hurting his nose. After the surgery, the 'Pathaan' actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose at Mumbai airport. Soon after the news went viral, #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter and fans wished him a speedy recovery through the day.

The doctors reportedly informed his team that there was nothing to worry and that he was required to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding. 

Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser LEAKED ahead of its release?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan teaser LEAKED ahead of its release?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to be attached to prints of Tom Cruise's MI Dead Reckoning Part One

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer to be attached to prints of Tom Cruise's MI Dead Reckoning Part One

Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US; returns to Mumbai | Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US; returns to Mumbai | Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan's professional commitments

SRK will soon be seen in Jawan. The much-awaited film has been generating significant buzz within the industry and among his dedicated fan base for all the right reasons. After Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about Jawan's trailer in an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter last week, confirming that it is ready, the makers recently announced when the trailer will be attached alongside the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. While the film's new release date is September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, the trailer will be unveiling on July 12.

The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. Besides Jawaan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News