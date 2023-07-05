Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan hours after reports of nose surgery; looks perfectly healthy | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport hours after reports of his nose surgery went viral. The Jawan actor was clicked walking out of the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday and he looked hale and hearty. Donning a blue hooded sweatshirt paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, SRK was seen greeting the paparazzi with a smile as he exited the airport. He rounded off her look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses. He did not have any bandage on his nose as claimed by earlier reports.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport pictures have left both his fans and netizens elated and happy as contrary to the reports which suggested that the Pathaan star underwent nose surgery in the US, he looked completely fine and had no visible signs of any injury.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan and younger son Abram Khan were also seen as they walked hand in hand to the parking area. While Gauri looked beautiful in a blue midi dress and a blazer, Aryan was in his casuals.

Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery in US

The Bollywood superstar met with an unfortunate incident while shooting for a project in Los Angeles, United States. According to our sources, he underwent minor surgery after the incident. The actor while shooting for an undisclosed project ended up hurting his nose. After the surgery, the 'Pathaan' actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose at Mumbai airport. Soon after the news went viral, #shahrukhkhan trended on Twitter and fans wished him a speedy recovery through the day.

The doctors reportedly informed his team that there was nothing to worry and that he was required to undergo minor surgery to stop the bleeding.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional commitments

SRK will soon be seen in Jawan. The much-awaited film has been generating significant buzz within the industry and among his dedicated fan base for all the right reasons. After Shah Rukh Khan shared an update about Jawan's trailer in an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter last week, confirming that it is ready, the makers recently announced when the trailer will be attached alongside the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres. While the film's new release date is September 7 on the occasion of Janmashtami, the trailer will be unveiling on July 12.

The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. Besides Jawaan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

