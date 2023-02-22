Neha Singh Rathore: All about 26-years-old folk singer who received notice from Kanpur Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is Neha Singh Rathore

Neha Singh Rathore has been ruling the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The folk singer who got married in UP recently frequently hits the news for her songs but now, one of her popular songs has landed her in trouble. Kanpur Police has issued a notice to singer Neha Singh Rathore for promoting enmity through her viral song 'UP Mein ka ba' under CrPC Section 160. She has been asked to answer seven questions in the notice, failed to do so will lead to strict action against her.

Neha Singh Rathore is the same singer, who created a buzz online by singing 'UP Mein Ka Ba' during the UP assembly elections. The song went viral across all social media platforms. Recently she sang 'UP Mein Ka Ba Season 2', after which she came under the target of UP Police for the controversial lyrics.

UP Police asked 7 questions from Neha

Now the police have given a notice to the folk singer regarding the song on the incident of a mother and daughter being burnt to death. Police say that Neha's song promotes tension and disharmony in society through the video 'UP Mein Ka Ba Season-2'. In this notice, 7 questions have been asked to her and she is supposed to explain her side of the story within three days.

The questions are-

Is it you in the video of the song or not?

If it is you in the video, confirm if you yourself shared the song video on the YouTube channel 'Neha Singh Rathore' with the title 'UP Mein Ka Ba Season 2' and on your Twitter account @nehafolksinger with your own email ID or not

Whether Neha Singh Rathore Channel and Twitter account @nehafolksinger are yours or not. If yes, are you using them or not?

Are the words used in the song written by you or not?

If the said song is written by you and you certify it?

If the said song has been written by someone else, have you got the author's confirmation verified or not?

Are you aware of the impact of the song on society considering what it promoted?

Who is Neha Singh Rathore

Neha Singh Rathore was born in the year 1997 in Bihar. She is a resident of Jaldahan village in the Kaimur district. Before 'UP Mein Ka Ba', Neha sang a song on covid awareness in Bhojpuri. Her song went viral and she grabbed many eyeballs. She is very active on social media with more than 66 thousand followers on Instagram. She had made a special identity for herself among the Bhojpuri audience,

She graduated from Kanpur University in UP and started her singing career in the year 2018. She majorly sings political satires and her first hit song was 'Rozgar Deb's Karba Natak'. She is married to UP's Himanshu Singh.

