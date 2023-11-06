Neena Gupta's gym video is here for the Monday motivation | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta giving us Monday Motivation

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has once taken over social media with her look. But this time it's not for a look or film but it's her giving us the Monday motivation. The 64-year-old took to her Instagram and posted a video where she can be seen inside a gym. Neena Gupta can be seen wearing a white shirt and denim shorts in the video. The actor is doing a Lat pull-down in the video which has grabbed attention on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

This is not for the first time that anything done by Neena Gupta has grabbed eyeballs. Be it the Badhai Ho actor partying in Goa or her slit silk dress or even meeting Gulzar Shahab in Shorts, everything and anything that Neena Gupta dies these days makes it to the headlines.

Neena Gupta is quite active on Social media and likes to share updates with her fans. The veteran actor even promotes her daughter, Masaba Gupta's collection on her Instagram profile. Gupta also likes to share about her work on Instagram.

Also Read: Salaar Vs Dunki: Is Prabhas starrer postponed to 2024? Here's what we know

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the film Unchai, starring newly wed Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan among others. She was recently seen in the web series Charlie Chopra and the Secret of Solang Valley. It is streaming on Sony Liv. Apart from this, Neena Gupta will soon be seen in the role of Manju Dev' in her most awaited web series Panchayat. The first two seasons of this show are streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

If reports are to be believed then Neena Gupta will soon feature in Hindi-Vindi. It is said to be a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers. Mihir Ahuja will also star alongside Gupta in the film and it is being directed by Ali Sayed from a script he wrote with Jay Sharma.

Latest Entertainment News