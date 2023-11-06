Salaar Vs Dunki: Is Prabhas starrer postponed to 2024? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki were slated to release this Christmas

The final and big clash of the year 2023 was planned for December 22 when two big films, Salaar and Dunki would be released in theatres. It would also surely benefit India's box office, as the two mega stars- Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan will have a clash. Seems like the conflict is still on, as the release date of either film has not been changed yet. However, while Dunki will arrive a day before its scheduled date, reports suggest that there may be a change in the release date of Salaar once again. Now this film will be released on March 22, 2024 instead of December 22, 2023.

Salaar, which was earlier scheduled to release on September 28, got postponed. The makers said that they would announce the new release date soon, but since November-December was completely full, there was talk of releasing Salaar on December 22. Shah Rukh's Dunki had booked the date of December 22, one and a half to two years in advance. It was said that Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur has talked to an astrologer and on his advice, he is going to release his picture on December 22.

A major reason for clashing Salaar with Dunki was said to be a belief of the production company of this film. Hombale Films, the company producing KGF, has invested money in Salaar. And they believe that Christmas weekend is lucky for them as they had released the first KGF movie in the same week, which became a blockbuster. However, it is now being said that Salaar can be released on March 22, 2024. However, till now nothing has been officially said about this new release date, nor has Salaar's promotion started.

For the unversed, Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapati Babu will be seen along with Prabhas in the film. On the other hand, Dunki is releasing on Christmas weekend. The promotion of the film has started. One teaser has arrived and four more are to come. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani and Anil Grover will be seen with Shahrukh Khan in this film.

