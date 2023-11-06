No Gadar without me: Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 success

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL There will be no Gadar without Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol has been basking in the glory of his comeback release. Recently he went to Koffee With Karan with his younger brother Bobby Doel and used the word organic collection while talking about the earnings of Gadar 2. Sunny even said that no Gadar can be made without him. Because he has the right to that role. Sunny said that she does not care about the earnings of films nor does he see these things. "I am telling you honestly, I am not keeping an eye on the numbers. People liked our picture. They liked it a lot. This is enough for us. The rest is for, words like best or biggest hit doesn't matter," said Sunny Deol.

It was said that director Anil Sharma made this film to launch his son. Sunny Deol remained missing from a large part of Gadar 2 as we are shown the love story of Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. Sunny was asked whether Gadar could be made without him. "Maybe I may sound immodest by saying this. But I can say that there will be no Gadar without Sunny Deol. I have the right on that character. Like 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Sholay', and 'Pratigya' 'And my father had the rights on the characters of 'Satyakaam'. I want my roles to remain mine only. If not Sunny, then no one," said the actor.

Gardar 2 cast and collection

Actors like Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. This film was directed by Anil Sharma. Along with Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 was also released. Sunny had talked about this clash in Koffee with Karan. Sunny said that she had requested Akshay Kumar to take his film forward. But Akshay did not accept his demand. Akshay told Sunny that all these things are not in his hands as the studio guys handle all this. And the studios believe that two films can be released simultaneously at the ticket window.

For the unversed, Gadar 2 became the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema history by breaking the record of Shahrukh Khan's Pathaan. This film had earned around Rs 530 crore from across the country. The film had earned more than Rs 650 crore from all over the world. However, the record of Gadar 2 was broken by Shahrukh Khan's second film of 2023, Jawan.

