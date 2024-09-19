Vikrant Massey's delayed film 'The Sabarmati Report' to finally release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report' release date announced

The extremely effective, hard-hitting, and gritty teaser of The Sabarmati Report provided a glimpse inside the incident that occurred on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat. The film is Vikrant Massey's first theatrical release since 12th Fail. Interestingly, while 12th Fail was based on a factual narrative, The Sabarmati Report is also inspired by true events. In the midst of mounting anticipation for the picture, the producers have made intriguing news concerning its release date. The film is expected to be released on November 15th, 2024.

The Sabarmati Report get new release date

Finally, the release date for The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, has been announced, and it's the most significant announcement of the day. The film will premiere on November 15th, 2024. The film will reveal untold details that have been hidden for 22 years since the horrific occurrence on the Sabarmati Express, sparking a whole new discourse, with fans anxiously anticipating the film's portrayal of the true incident. The release date has now been announced, adding to the excitement.

About the film

Balaji Motion Pictures, a branch of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents 'The Sabarmati Report', a Vikir Films production starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film will be released on November 15, 2024.

It is significant to note that Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who has completed 15 years in the entertainment world has given two critically acclaimable performances in the last two films. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and Netflix's Sector 36, have been a game changer for Vikrant. He will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report with Yodha actor Raashi Khanna.

