Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor Deepak Tijori files FIR against 'Bhaiyya Ji' producer for committing fraud

Hindi film actor Deepak Tijori has filed a fraud case against film producer Vikram Khakhar at Amboli police station in Mumbai. In which the actor has accused him of committing fraud of about Rs 1.75 crore. Let us tell you that on the complaint of Deepak Tijori, Amboli police has registered a case against Vikram Khakhar under sections of fraud and started an investigation. Along with this, the police are engaged in searching for the accused.

What is the whole matter?

Police sources said that actor Deepak Tijori met the accused Vikram Khakhar in the year 2019, after which Khakhar told the actor that he was making a film called Tipsy, but this project has been stopped. After this Khakhar told Tijori that he has an identity in London and he can make his film there. For this, about two crore rupees will be required, after which Deepak Tijori transferred Rs 1 crore 74 lakh from his bank account to the account of Khakhar's company Thought Benchers on March 3, 2020.

This is how the fraud was realised

A few days later, when Tijori asked about the film, Khakhar said that everything was closed in London due to Corona. A few days after the coronavirus ended, Vikram Khakhar again promised Tijori to make a film, but even after many days passed, he did not make the film. When Deepak Tijori messaged Khakhar on March 14, 2024, and asked for his money back, he did not give any satisfactory answer. During this, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor also came to know that the money he had given to Khakhar, he did not spend even a single penny of it to make the film. Then he realised that Khakhar had cheated him

This is when the case was registered

After this, Deepak Tijori filed a case against Khakhar at Amboli police station on September 17. In his statement to the police, Deepak Tijori said that from March 2020 to March 2024, he kept asking Vikram Khakhar about the film, but he kept procrastinating. When he came to know that the money he had given to Khakhar to make the film, he did not spend it and cheated him, after that he registered a case with the police.

Deepak Tijori and Khakhar are known for these films

Let us tell you that Deepak Tijori has worked in many superhit films like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Khiladi', 'Anjaam', 'Sadak', 'Aashiqui', 'Ghulam', 'Fareb'. Whereas the accused film producer Vikram Khakhar has produced films like 'One by Two', 'Virsa', 'Dobara' and 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

