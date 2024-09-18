Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam to Yudhra, films releasing in theatres this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PVR Films releasing in theatres this Friday

Not sure what to see at the movies this week? We have you covered. This week's cinematic offerings include a wide range of flicks, dramatic thrillers, supernatural dramas, cartoons, and famous oldies; there's something for everyone. Also, save the date for Cinema Lovers Day on September 20th, with tickets starting at Rs 99!

A look at films which with hit PVR this week:

Yudhra

Yudhra features strong action and drama. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra features Siddhant Chaturvedi in a whole new, slick, energetic avatar that will wow you. The ensemble is equally thrilling, with Malavika Mohanan making her Hindi film debut alongside powerful performers such as Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal, who delivers a spine-chilling performance as the villain. Yudhra, co-written by Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan, will be released in theatres this Friday.

Transformers One

Transformers One takes us back to where it all began, telling the untold story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from being close friends to the most bitter enemies. Based on Hasbro’s popular Transformers toy line, this movie is directed by Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4) and features a star-studded voice cast. Chris Hemsworth voices the young Optimus Prime, known as Orion Pax, while Brian Tyree Henry brings Megatron (D-16) to life. Scarlett Johansson plays Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key voices B-127.

Dancing Village: The Curse Begins

In Dancing Village: The Curse Begins, a gripping horror-thriller directed by Kimo Stamboel, we follow Mila (Maudy Effrosina) on a terrifying journey to save her mother. Releasing in both Indonesian and Hindi, this horror mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

Written by Laxman Utekar and Rishi Virmani and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, this lighthearted drama promises a roller-coaster of emotions, comedy, and a lot of fun. Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati will mark their Bollywood debuts in a leading role with this film. With a talented supporting cast, including Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, and Vikram Kochhar, the film is all about love, family, and the unexpected turns life throws you.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Festival

From 20th to 27th September, Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is being organised. This week-long event gives fans a chance to relive Kareena Kapoor’s best movies on the big screen, commemorating her 25-year journey in cinema. The lineup features some of her most memorable films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Karan Johar), Jab We Met (Imtiaz Ali), Omkara (Vishal Bhardwaj), Asoka (Santosh Sivan) and Chameli (Sudhir Mishra). Each of these films showcases the actor’s incredible talent and her impact on Indian cinema.

ANR 100: Akkineni Nageswara Rao's film festival

The ANR 100 film festival honours the legacy of iconic actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao by showing his timeless classics. It will include some of his most memorable masterpieces, which span decades of cinematic greatness. From Vedantam Raghavayya's timeless romance Devadasu (1953) to K.V. Reddy's epic drama Mayabazar (1957), and popular favorites like Gundamma Katha (1962) by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao and the evergreen blockbuster Premabhishekam (1981) by Dasari Narayana Rao. This event is a journey through cinematic history. Audiences will also be able to experience treasures such as K. Pratyagatma's Bharya Bharthalu (1961), Adurthi Subba Rao's Doctor Chakravarthi (1964), Adurthi Subba Rao's Sudigundalu (1968), and K.S. Prakash Rao's Prem Nagar (1971) films. The lineup comprises ANR's last masterpiece, Manam (2014), directed by Vikram Kumar.

Tum Bin re-release

Tum Bin, the 2001 romantic classic that stole our hearts, is in theatres. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Tum Bin became popular for its heartfelt story and unforgettable soundtrack, including the soulful “Koi Fariyaad”. Whether you’re rekindling the magic or seeing it for the first time, this re-release offers a perfect chance to experience why Tum Bin remains a beloved favourite.

Mahanagar re-release

Mahanagar, a masterpiece by Satyajit Ray, will see a limited release this week, restored in 2K. Set in 1950s Kolkata, the film revolves around Arati (Madhabi Mukherjee), a middle-class housewife who defies social norms by going out to work amidst mounting financial strain on her family. Directed by Satyajit Ray, known for masterpieces like Pather Panchali, Charulata, and Jalsaghar, the film also introduced Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) as a teenager.

