Nagarjuna Akkineni opens up on son's Naga Chaitanya's film Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure at Box Office

Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump", was released on August 11. The movie performed poorly at the ticket window.

Published on: September 15, 2022 13:09 IST
Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya

In a family of four actors, there are a lot of 'bittersweet moments' every year, says veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The statements comes a month after his son Naga Chaitanya's Hindi debut in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. As a father, Nagarjuna revealed he wanted Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer to perform well at the Box Office. The Telugu superstar told PTI, "I wish it had worked good.But it happens, it is an experience."

Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump", was released on August 11. The movie performed poorly at the ticket window.

Nagarjuna told Naga Chaitanya that LSC 'won't get him recognition as star'

The superstar, who has been in the industry for 35 years, said he had cautioned Chaitanya that while a movie like "Laal Singh Chaddha" will not get him the recognition as a star, the audience will appreciate him as a performer.

"When Chai told me he was doing this 'Forrest Gump' remake, I told him don't expect to be recognised as a star. This will show you as an actor. And Chai said, 'I want to be known as an actor also," Nagarjuna recalled. ALSO READ: Video of Ranbir Kapoor brushing off Alia Bhatt as she fixes his hair in public goes viral | Watch

As a family, the actor said they believe in celebrating cinema, irrespective of the fate of the movie. "We all cheer for each other. We all have a get together on the day of the release. Whatever happens we have dinner and we all toast to that movie. There is a bittersweet moment every year. Now, it is coming every six months," he added.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie also features Mona Singh and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincide with the many iconic events from Indian history. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. (ALSO READ: Sunny Deol cheated, refused to return signing fee for a film; accuses producer Suneel Darshan)

Bangarraju: Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya starrer mints 76 crore worldwide

Aamir Khan Productions apologises after LSC disappoints viewers, fans ask if account is hacked

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer ends in disappointment

(With PTI inputs)

