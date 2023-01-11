Naatu Naatu lyricist thanks SS Rajamouli, says 'wrote 90% of song in half day, rest took 1.7 years'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TARAN_ADARSH Still from Naatu Naatu song featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

The nation is celebrating the historical win of 'Naatu Naatu' song from the movie 'RRR'. The song was named the Best Original Song in Motion Picture category at the Golden Globes 2023. The victory has added a prestigious feather to the hat of India Cinema. On the remarkable win, the lyricist of the masterpiece thanked SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for giving him the opportunity to write the song. The track is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Chandrabose, who wrote the song said, "It's a big deal for me. I thank SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravani for giving me the opportunity to write a song for RRR. I wrote 90% of the song within half a day&rest 10% took 1.7 yrs. My effort, hard work & patience have paid off".

The song won the trophy defeating the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. After the Golden Globe victory, fans and film industry celebrities have been praising Rajamouli and RRR and now the director himself has shared his views on the song from his movie winning the prestigious Golden Globe. RRR was also nominated in the Best Picture-Non English category at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony. However, it lost to Argentina, 1985. At the awards ceremony, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR walked the red carpet with Rajamouli. All three brought their wives along as well to the starry night in California. Photos of team RRR from the Golden Globes have been going viral on social media.

While it is a momentous day for India as RRR took home the trophy for Naatu Naatu. The film lost Golden Globe Award to Argentina 1985 in Best Non-English Language Film category. The winning film is a historical drama produced and directed by Santiago Mitre and written by Mitre and Mariano Llinás. It stars Ricardo Darín, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner and Norman Briski.

About RRR

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Released theatrically last March, "RRR" raised reported earnings of over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

