Who is MM Keeravani? Man who bagged Golden Globe Award 2023 for RRR song Naatu Naatu

Golden Globe Award 2023: 'RRR' created history as it bagged the prestigious Golden Globe award this year. SS Rajamouli directorial, which was nominated in two major categories – Best Song in Motion Picture and Best Non-English Language Film – took home one trophy, thanks to MM Keeravani’s Naatu Naatu song. With this, it became the first Asian song to own this award. Keeravani directed and composed the song which had Jr NTR and Ram Charan's thunderous performance.

Who is MM Keeravani?

Keeravani, the man behind the Golden Globe award-winning RRR song Naatu Naatu, was born in the Kovvur town of Andhra Pradesh on July 4, 1961. He has a brother who is also a music director and singer, Kalyani Malik. Keeravani is director SS Rajamouli's cousin. He is a music composer, playback singer and lyricist who is majorly known for his work in Tollywood. In a career spanning nearly three decades, Keeravani has worked in more than 150 films across different languages.

Keeravani first began his career as an assistant music director with Malayalam composer C. Rajamani and Telugu composer K. Chakravarthy in 1987. His breakthrough project was 1990’s Manasu Mamatha. Since then, there was no turning back. However, he gained worldwide recognition for his collaborations with Rajamouli, starting from 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning and followed by 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and 2022 starrer RRR.

Before Golden Globe for RRR, he won National Film Award for Best Music Director. In 1991, Keeravani won Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director for Azhagan. For his work in Baahubali films, the music composer has won Nandi Awards and SIIMA Awards.

He has also created music for Bollywood movies such as Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin.

Keeravani's speech during Golden Globe

The music composer delivered a heartwarming speech, thanking his cousin Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, choreographer Prem Rakshith and lyricist Chandrabose for making it the hit. Keeravani also dedicated a special note to his wife.

He said, "Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words."

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all," added Keeravaani.

